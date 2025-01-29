The danger of a UAV attack has been announced in the Russian Polar region

The airspace over the Murmansk region has already been closed.

In the Russian Federation, the danger of drones has been recognized in the Murmansk region. This was stated by the local governor, Andrey Chibis.

All necessary measures are being taken... including temporary airspace closures. We ask everyone to be understanding about the rescheduling of flights. - wrote a representative of the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the interception of 104 drones in nine regions of the country overnight. Six drones attacked the Transneft-Baltica station, and four UAVs struck a Lukoil oil depot.

