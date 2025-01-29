The danger of a UAV attack has been announced in the Russian Polar region
A drone attack was announced in the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation. the governor of the Murmansk region announced the closure of airspace and the postponement of flights.
The airspace over the Murmansk region has already been closed.
In the Russian Federation, the danger of drones has been recognized in the Murmansk region. This was stated by the local governor, Andrey Chibis.
All necessary measures are being taken... including temporary airspace closures. We ask everyone to be understanding about the rescheduling of flights.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the interception of 104 drones in nine regions of the country overnight. Six drones attacked the Transneft-Baltica station, and four UAVs struck a Lukoil oil depot.
