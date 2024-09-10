The Center for Countering Disinformation warned that in the fall, Russia will intensify propaganda about the “energy crisis” in Ukraine

With the onset of the autumn-winter period, Russian propaganda will intensify intimidation by the “energy crisis” and “economic catastrophe” that is allegedly awaiting Ukraine. UNN reports with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

It is predicted that with the onset of the autumn-winter period, Russian propaganda will continue to manipulate the topic of long-term stabilization blackouts and intimidate Ukrainians with blackouts, freezing in winter and economic collapse.

“Ukrenergo warns about fake outage schedules in Telegram channels

The main emphasis will be placed on the alleged inability of the Ukrainian authorities to remedy the situation, the only way out of which is to change the political course and accept Russia's conditions for ending the war - analysts warned.

Recall

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that Ukraine will go through the winter in a normal power supply mode, provided there are no Russian strikes that critically affect the power system.