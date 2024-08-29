ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“Ukrenergo warns about fake outage schedules in Telegram channels

“Ukrenergo warns about fake outage schedules in Telegram channels

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10734 views

NPC Ukrenergo warns against fake Telegram channels that spread false information about outage schedules. The company has launched an official service for informing about the state of the power system and is working on creating an application for all regions.

Ukrainian Telegram channels are actively spreading fakes about the creation of "official" notification pages about power outage schedules, in particular in Kyiv and Kyiv region. This was warned by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

The company emphasizes that the information about the alleged outage schedules is another manipulation on a sensitive topic. 

Please do not follow the links provided in such posts. The data requested during registration on such telegram channels can be used by fraudsters for their own dishonest purposes

- Ukrenergo said.

Power engineers emphasize that today  NPC Ukrenergo and Kyiv Digital have launched a system for informing about the state of the power system.

For up-to-date information on outage schedules in the capital, go there.

Addendum

In addition, the company said that NPC Ukrenergo is also working on an application where residents of all regions of Ukraine will be able to get information about the state of the power system, the likelihood of blackouts and plan rational electricity consumption during the day.

Please do not be deceived, always check the information on the official websites of NPC Ukrenergo, the Ministry of Energy and your regional power distribution companies

- power engineers emphasize. 

New fake: Ukrenergo denies "zonal" power outages in Ukraine04.07.24, 15:58 • 15705 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyTechnologies

Contact us about advertising