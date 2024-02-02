The Cabinet of Ministers has restricted the presence of outsiders in shelters in schools and kindergartens

The government has adopted a resolution according to which shelters in schools and kindergartens during full-time education are available only to participants in the educational process. This was reported by the press service of the Educational Ombudsman, UNN reports .

Shelters of educational institutions during the educational process in full-time education are available only to participants in the educational process, - the statement said.

Details

Shelter locations should be quickly accessible to the public from the most remote location, taking into account the radius of pedestrian accessibility to the shelters, which is no more than a maximum of two hours:

300 meters - for multi-storey buildings, high-rise buildings and high-rise buildings, as well as for business entities classified as civil defense;

500 meters - for mid-rise and low-rise buildings.

The document also states that educational institutions should not keep records of shelters.

Recall

Ukraine canceled the ban on the admission of animals to civil defense shelters. The amendment to the order was made to ensure everyone's right to protection.