The Cabinet of ministers adopted a national strategy to ensure high-quality inclusive education

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a national strategy to ensure high-quality inclusive education. The strategy focuses on the introduction of a unified and effective state system for high-quality inclusive education, in particular, supporting teachers with the necessary resources for effective inclusive education. About it UNN reports with Reference to the government portal.

The Ministry of education and science of Ukraine has developed a national strategy for the development of inclusive education for the period up to 2029 and an operational plan for its implementation for 2024-2026. On June 7, 2024, the act was supported at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers - the message says.

It is reported that the goal of the national strategy is to create conditions for access to quality education for each applicant in accordance with their individual needs and capabilities.

The key issues today are an insufficiently inclusive and barrier-free educational environment, unequal access to high-quality inclusive education in territorial communities, and a low level of public perception of human diversity - noted in the message.

The strategy refers to the introduction of a unified and effective state system for high-quality inclusive education through:

individualization of training, taking into account the abilities and needs of everyone;

promoting social integration, tolerance and understanding of diversity;

developing the potential of applicants to achieve maximum results;

reducing discrimination in the educational process;

support educators with the necessary resources for effective inclusive learning;

assistance to local governments in implementing inclusion policies;

ensuring flexible transition between institutions of different types and levels of Education.

It is noted that the implementation of the action plan provides for: improving the monitoring system, improving the quality of services of inclusive resource centers, creating an inclusive environment in educational institutions, providing them with resources and improving the competence of teachers.

It is also added that the adoption of the National Strategy will contribute to the introduction of an inclusive approach and ensure equal access to quality education in Ukraine in accordance with best practices.

