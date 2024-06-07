The Cabinet of ministers adopted a national strategy to ensure high-quality inclusive education

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 36221 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100247 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143560 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148231 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243551 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172790 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164347 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148153 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221971 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74404 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109910 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 33450 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 46860 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 81762 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243551 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221971 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208319 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234254 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221270 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 36177 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24111 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29635 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109908 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112437 views
The Cabinet of ministers adopted a national strategy to ensure high-quality inclusive education

The Cabinet of ministers adopted a national strategy to ensure high-quality inclusive education

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17523 views

The Cabinet of ministers has adopted a national strategy aimed at creating conditions for access to quality inclusive education for all students through individual learning, promoting social integration, developing student potential, reducing discrimination, supporting teachers, assisting local authorities and ensuring flexible transition between educational institutions.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a national strategy to ensure high-quality inclusive education. The strategy focuses on the introduction of a unified and effective state system for high-quality inclusive education, in particular, supporting teachers with the necessary resources for effective inclusive education. About it UNN reports with Reference to the government portal.

The Ministry of education and science of Ukraine has developed a national strategy for the development of inclusive education for the period up to 2029 and an operational plan for its implementation for 2024-2026. On June 7, 2024, the act was supported at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers

- the message says.

It is reported that the goal of the national strategy is to create conditions for access to quality education for each applicant in accordance with their individual needs and capabilities.

The key issues today are an insufficiently inclusive and barrier-free educational environment, unequal access to high-quality inclusive education in territorial communities, and a low level of public perception of human diversity

- noted in the message.

The strategy refers to the introduction of a unified and effective state system for high-quality inclusive education through:

  • individualization of training, taking into account the abilities and needs of everyone;
  • promoting social integration, tolerance and understanding of diversity;
  • developing the potential of applicants to achieve maximum results;
  • reducing discrimination in the educational process;
  • support educators with the necessary resources for effective inclusive learning;
  • assistance to local governments in implementing inclusion policies;
  • ensuring flexible transition between institutions of different types and levels of Education.

It is noted that the implementation of the action plan provides for: improving the monitoring system, improving the quality of services of inclusive resource centers, creating an inclusive environment in educational institutions, providing them with resources and improving the competence of teachers.

It is also added that the adoption of the National Strategy will contribute to the introduction of an inclusive approach and ensure equal access to quality education in Ukraine in accordance with best practices.

"Educational game changer": beta testing of the Mriya app has started in Ukraine06.06.24, 15:54 • 20931 view

Anna Murashko

Society
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising