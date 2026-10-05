ATB’s website was attacked by hackers who allegedly stole the data of millions of customers and are demanding a ransom in cryptocurrency

The website of the ATB grocery store chain was apparently hacked. The page currently displays a message from the attackers, who claim to have stolen the data of millions of customers and are demanding a ransom in cryptocurrency, reports UNN.

Details

"ATB, we have your data, hurry before it reaches zero," the company’s website says in Russian.

The attackers set a timer for two hours and are demanding a ransom of $400,000 in cryptocurrency.

If the conditions are not met, they promise to leak the data of nearly 8 million customers.

"If you don’t pay, everything will be made publicly available," the message says.

ATB has not officially confirmed or commented on the threatening messages on its website.