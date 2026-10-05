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ATB’s website was attacked by hackers who allegedly stole the data of millions of customers and are demanding a ransom in cryptocurrency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

A message appeared on ATB’s website stating that the data of nearly 8 million customers had been stolen. The perpetrators are demanding $400,000 in cryptocurrency.

ATB’s website was attacked by hackers who allegedly stole the data of millions of customers and are demanding a ransom in cryptocurrency

The website of the ATB grocery store chain was apparently hacked. The page currently displays a message from the attackers, who claim to have stolen the data of millions of customers and are demanding a ransom in cryptocurrency, reports UNN.

Details

"ATB, we have your data, hurry before it reaches zero," the company’s website says in Russian.

The attackers set a timer for two hours and are demanding a ransom of $400,000 in cryptocurrency.

If the conditions are not met, they promise to leak the data of nearly 8 million customers.

"If you don’t pay, everything will be made publicly available," the message says.

ATB has not officially confirmed or commented on the threatening messages on its website.

Antonina Tumanova

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