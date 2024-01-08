The ashes of the creator of Star Trek and his family will be buried on the moon

The American company Astrobotic plans to send to the Moon on the ship Peregrine Mission One capsules with the ashes of the creator of science fiction TV series Star Trek Gene Roddenberry, reports UNN with reference to NASA.

Along with Gene Roddenberry's ashes, the ashes of his wife and son, as well as actors James Doohan ("Scotty") and Nichelle Nichols (Lt. Uhura) will also be sent to the moon.

Capsules with ashes will be sent to the moon by Celestis Memorial Spaceflight, a company that has been selling "space" ritual services since 1994.

Peregrine Mission One is scheduled to launch on January 8, 2024 at Cape Canaveral. It is planned that the spacecraft will land on the Moon on February 23.

Peregrine Mission One will also deliver NASA equipment from Mexico, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Germany, Japan and the Seychelles. The equipment is designed, among other things, to study lunar water and radiation on the lunar surface. It is also planned to send and five small lunar rovers to study the soil.