The ashes of the creator of Star Trek and his family will be buried on the moon

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

The ashes of the creator of Star Trek and his family will be buried on the moon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33229 views

Astrobotic's Peregrine Mission One spacecraft will deliver the ashes of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry to the moon.

The American company Astrobotic plans to send to the Moon on the ship Peregrine Mission One capsules with the ashes of the creator of science fiction TV series Star Trek Gene Roddenberry, reports UNN with reference to NASA.

Along with Gene Roddenberry's ashes, the ashes of his wife and son, as well as actors James Doohan ("Scotty") and Nichelle Nichols (Lt. Uhura) will also be sent to the moon.

Capsules with ashes will be sent to the moon by Celestis Memorial Spaceflight, a company that has been selling "space" ritual services since 1994.

Peregrine Mission One is scheduled to launch on January 8, 2024 at Cape Canaveral. It is planned that the spacecraft will land on the Moon on February 23.

Peregrine Mission One will also deliver NASA equipment from Mexico, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Germany, Japan and the Seychelles. The equipment is designed, among other things, to study lunar water and radiation on the lunar surface. It is also planned to send and five small lunar rovers to study the soil.

Lilia Podolyak

