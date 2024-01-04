The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the information of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise that Russians mark "cheheds" made on their own territory in a special way

The Russians have a special way of labeling shahids made on their territory. In this way, they want to emphasize their own production. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, Russia receives not only kamikaze drones from Iran, but also components for them. the Russians apply special markings to drones of their own assembly.

We monitor the activity of airplanes on the Tehran-Moscow route, which arrive quite regularly, and it is obvious that they supply not only finished drones but also spare parts, as Russia has repeatedly boasted that it has started producing its own such products. And during the attacks, we can tell by the remains that there is a difference between those supplied from abroad and those they produce on their territory. They mark them in a special way to emphasize their own production - noted Humeniuk.

Context

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin said earlier that the aggressor used Shahed 136 strike drones, parts and fragments of which are marked with the "Y" series, a transitional version of the weapon that was probably assembled in Russia.

He added that the Russians began to leave signatureson the inside of the UAV's body.

"The Russians' "innovation" was the signatures on the elements of the Shahed 136. Literally, we can assume that this is a kind of report from the person responsible for preparing the assembly of a particular part of the drone. The "packers" leave their "autographs" on the inside of the drone's body. We sincerely hope that such a "modern" technology will eventually help to identify and bring Russian criminals to justice faster," said Oleksandr Ruvin.

The enemy fired at Ukraine with missiles produced in the second half of 2023. Probably used new types of weapons - Oleksandr Ruvin