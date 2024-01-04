ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the information of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise that Russians mark "cheheds" made on their own territory in a special way

The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the information of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise that Russians mark "cheheds" made on their own territory in a special way

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58579 views

Russia distinguishes domestically produced drones with special markings, emphasizing its own production

The Russians have a special way of labeling shahids made on their territory. In this way, they want to emphasize their own production. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, Russia receives not only kamikaze drones from Iran, but also components for them. the Russians apply special markings to drones of their own assembly.

We monitor the activity of airplanes on the Tehran-Moscow route, which arrive quite regularly, and it is obvious that they supply not only finished drones but also spare parts, as Russia has repeatedly boasted that it has started producing its own such products. And during the attacks, we can tell by the remains that there is a difference between those supplied from abroad and those they produce on their territory. They mark them in a special way to emphasize their own production

- noted Humeniuk.

Context

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin said earlier that the aggressor used Shahed 136 strike drones, parts and fragments of which are marked with the "Y" series, a transitional version of the weapon that was probably assembled in Russia.

He added that the Russians began to leave signatureson the inside of the UAV's body.

"The Russians' "innovation" was the signatures on the elements of the Shahed 136. Literally, we can assume that this is a kind of report from the person responsible for preparing the assembly of a particular part of the drone. The "packers" leave their "autographs" on the inside of the drone's body. We sincerely hope that such a "modern" technology will eventually help to identify and bring Russian criminals to justice faster," said Oleksandr Ruvin.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War

Contact us about advertising