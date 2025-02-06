The AMCU allowed Kyivstar to buy Uklon taxi service: what is known

At a meeting on February 6, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine decided to grant permission to Kyivstar Private Joint Stock Company to acquire control over UKLON LTD and limited liability companies Tech Uklon, Uklon Corporation and Uklon Ukraine. This was reported by the chairman of the Antimonopoly Committee Pavlo Kyrylenko, UNN reports.

...the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has made decisions on five applications of Kyivstar at today's meeting - the statement said.

According to Kyrylenko, the Committee concluded that the actions of the company will not lead to structural changes in any of the three product markets involved (online advertising, organization of passenger car transportation and goods delivery services).

Addendum

As reported by Forbes Ukraine, in December 2024, Kyivstar filed an application to acquire Ukrainian LLC Tech Uklon, Uklon Corporation, Uklon Ukraine, and Cyprus-based UKLON LTD.

Communication during blackouts: why did mobile operators fail to comply with the requirements of the National Center for Telecommunications?