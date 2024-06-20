$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16358 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 150350 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146100 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 159350 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 210867 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 245850 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152411 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370948 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183412 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149999 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The act of vandalism on the graves of the fallen soldiers of "Da Vinci", "juice" and Petrichenko was committed by an unknown woman. Investigation launched - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

• 20661 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20661 views

An unknown woman committed an act of vandalism on the graves of the dead defenders of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsyubailo ("Da Vinci"), Andriy Pylshchikov with the call sign "juice", as well as Pavel Petrichenko on Askold's grave in Kiev, damaging memorial plaques, lamps and the Ukrainian flag, which became the reason for initiating a criminal case.

The act of vandalism on the graves of the fallen soldiers of "Da Vinci", "juice" and Petrichenko was committed by an unknown woman. Investigation launched - prosecutor's office

An investigation has been launched into the abuse of the graves of defenders of Ukraine – Dmitry Kotsyubail with the call sign "da Vinci", Andrey Pilshchikov with the call sign "juice", and Pavel Petrichenko -  on the territory of Askold's grave in  Kiev.  this was reported on Thursday by the press service of the Kiev City Prosecutor's office, reports UNN

On June 20, in the morning, on the territory of Askold's grave in Kiev, an unknown woman committed an act of vandalism on the graves of  fallen defenders of Ukraine – Dmitry Kotsyubailo with the call sign "da Vinci", Andrey Pilshchikov with the call sign "juice", as well as Pavel Petrichenko.

Memorial plaques were torn and broken on the graves, lamps were broken and the national flag of Ukraine was mutilated.

Investigative and search actions are carried out promptly to establish the identity of the woman.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under the procedural leadership of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's office of Kyiv on the fact of abuse of the graves of defenders of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for up to 5 years of imprisonment.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Pechersk Police Department of Kiev.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
