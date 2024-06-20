The act of vandalism on the graves of the fallen soldiers of "Da Vinci", "juice" and Petrichenko was committed by an unknown woman. Investigation launched - prosecutor's office

An investigation has been launched into the abuse of the graves of defenders of Ukraine – Dmitry Kotsyubail with the call sign "da Vinci", Andrey Pilshchikov with the call sign "juice", and Pavel Petrichenko - on the territory of Askold's grave in Kiev. this was reported on Thursday by the press service of the Kiev City Prosecutor's office, reports UNN.

On June 20, in the morning, on the territory of Askold's grave in Kiev, an unknown woman committed an act of vandalism on the graves of fallen defenders of Ukraine – Dmitry Kotsyubailo with the call sign "da Vinci", Andrey Pilshchikov with the call sign "juice", as well as Pavel Petrichenko.

Memorial plaques were torn and broken on the graves, lamps were broken and the national flag of Ukraine was mutilated.

Investigative and search actions are carried out promptly to establish the identity of the woman.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under the procedural leadership of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's office of Kyiv on the fact of abuse of the graves of defenders of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for up to 5 years of imprisonment.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Pechersk Police Department of Kiev.

In the capital, the graves of the fallen soldiers of "Da Vinci", "juice" and Petrichenko were mutilated