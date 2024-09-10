ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Terekhov on the situation in Kharkiv: the enemy is shelling the city very often again, 11 dead in four days

Terekhov on the situation in Kharkiv: the enemy is shelling the city very often again, 11 dead in four days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18715 views

Russia intensifies shelling of Kharkiv, killing 11 people in 4 days. Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts are attacked at night, causing fires.

Russia is again actively shelling Kharkiv, with 11 people killed in the city between August 30 and September 2. Explosions are heard every day and houses are destroyed. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Recently, the enemy has been shelling Kharkiv very frequently, almost every day there are explosions and every day there is destruction. For example, yesterday the enemy shelled the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, fortunately no one was injured, but a private house was completely destroyed and more than 30 private houses were damaged

- Terekhov says.

According to him, a power line was damaged and part of the city was without electricity. As of now, the power has been restored. 

"Between August 30 and September 2, 11 people were killed, including a 14-year-old girl, a 20-year-old artist and an ambulance paramedic, due to repeated shelling," he added

Addendum 

In Kharkiv region , on the night of September 10, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts, causing grass to catch fire. Over the past day, the Russian army attacked the region with 9 UAVs and 2 FPV drones, injuring four people. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

