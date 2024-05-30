Tens of billions of dollars ' worth of gold illegally imported to UAE – Swissaid report

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 35671 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100184 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143503 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148191 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243486 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172769 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164327 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148150 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221929 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112999 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74106 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109858 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 33113 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 46539 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 81368 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243486 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221929 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208290 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234225 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221246 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 35671 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23958 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29507 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109858 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112424 views
Actual
Tens of billions of dollars ' worth of gold illegally imported to UAE – Swissaid report

Tens of billions of dollars ' worth of gold illegally imported to UAE – Swissaid report

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37537 views

The United Arab Emirates is the main destination for African gold, much of which is smuggled illegally.

Gold smuggling from Africa has increased rapidly over the past decade, with most of the illegally exported precious metal exported to the UAE. About it writes FT, reports inNN.

Most of the gold smuggled out of Africa is exported to the UAE

- informs the publication.

Swissair conducted a study and found that 435 tons of gold were smuggled out of Africa in 2022 - mostly a precious metal mined by small miners worth more than 3 30 billion.

The United Arab Emirates has been identified as the main destination for smuggled gold from Africa. In 2022, 405 tons were imported to the UAE, and over the past 10 years, the Emirates have accepted more than 2,500 tons of contraband gold with a total value of more than понад 115 billion.

The UAE, or Dubai's dominant regional trade center known for its gold market, accounts for 93% of undeclared African exports, according to a report by the non-governmental organization. The next two largest importers were Switzerland and India

- notes Swissaid.

Among African countries in Mali, Zimbabwe and Ivory Coast, as well as Mali, had the largest volumes of undeclared gold production, the report said. It is also planned to increase attention to illegal mining in conflict zones on the African continent. - this is primarily the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as Sudan. Finally, it is planned to investigate the role of the UAE in the precious metals industry.

This large amount of money leaving Africa is linked to money laundering, conflict and human rights issues, which does not benefit people who mine gold and try to support their families

mark Ummel, one of the authors of the Swissaid report, notes.

US and allies put pressure on UAE over trade with Russia01.05.24, 23:25 • 53800 views

A UAE official acknowledged that there were "concerns about gold smuggling to Dubai," but said the country "has introduced detailed new regulations on gold and precious metals to effectively reduce these risks.

Help

Gold mining by" artisanal " prospectors is a long-standing problem for the gold mining sector, but it has become even more acute after the sharp rise in metal prices. The price of gold hit a record тро 2,400 a troy ounce in April as emerging market central banks led by China bought bullion to diversify their reserves, moving away from the US dollar.

Smuggling of timber worth millions of hryvnias: five accomplices of an organized group are suspected02.04.24, 15:13 • 22753 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising