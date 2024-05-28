ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 35537 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100163 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143484 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148173 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243470 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172764 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164322 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148149 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221919 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112999 views

"Tell me who your friend is, I'll tell you who you are". Expert tells how Bezuhla lobbies for appointment of Moysiuk as commander-in-chief

"Tell me who your friend is, I'll tell you who you are". Expert tells how Bezuhla lobbies for appointment of Moysiuk as commander-in-chief

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18520 views

MP Mariana Bezuhla promotes Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysiuk as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, having repeatedly criticized and tried to replace the current military leadership.

The notorious MP Mariana Bezuhla is promoting a narrative in the public space about the need to change the military leadership again by appointing Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysiuk as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Yevhen Magda, a political scientist and director of the Institute of World Policy, wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

He drew attention to the fact that Bezuhla's first attempt to "drag" Moisyuk to the post dates back to January 2024, when she actively criticized the then chief of staff Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. Now, the MP is "hating" the current chief of staff, Oleksandr Syrskyi, in order to get Moisyuk appointed for the second time.

"The mere fact that such an ambiguous person as Mariana Bezuhla is getting behind him makes us think about what is behind her desire to appoint Moysiuk as commander-in-chief. As the saying goes, tell me who your friend is, and I'll tell you who you are. In fact, lobbying for personnel changes in the top military leadership every six months is a very bad idea that will not end well for us, regardless of the names," the expert wrote.

Magda called Bezuhla's attention to the military command "obsession": "It is not known for sure what purpose she pursues. But it's definitely not 'restoring order' in the military elite, because it worked before Mariana, and it will work after her.

He also recalled that Bezuhla "knocked Zaluzhnyi off the post" by systematically slandering him for almost three months, until he was fired. At the time, she publicly supported Syrskyi as one of the candidates for the position. "However, more than three months have passed since Syrsky was appointed to the post of chief commander, and history has repeated itself: Bezugla is mercilessly hating him and spreading treason," Magda wrote.

Mariana Bezuhla is a member of the Servant of the People party. According to media reports, she was once proposed to be included in the party list by Andriy Kholodov, the so-called "tobacco king" and godfather of Viktor Medvedchuk, who is accused of treason.

During her years as a member of parliament, Bezuhla was involved in numerous scandals. In addition to systematic criticism of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, she has attacked volunteers, the independent broadcaster Suspilnein the media, and co-authored a number of scandalous bills, one of which proposed allowing commanders to kill subordinates without a court order. She was also accused of discrediting the Ukrainian Armed Forces and assisting Russian ISF.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Contact us about advertising