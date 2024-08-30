Take care of your health: residents of Kyiv region are offered to undergo a free professional examination

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127593 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132379 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 217697 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163462 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159061 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145572 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208868 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112667 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196239 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105222 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 88568 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107479 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104306 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 76050 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 61403 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 217709 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208874 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196241 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222613 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210311 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 42982 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 61403 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154142 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153141 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157065 views
Actual
Take care of your health: residents of Kyiv region are offered to undergo a free professional examination

Take care of your health: residents of Kyiv region are offered to undergo a free professional examination

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 9704 views

The National Cancer Institute together with the MHP-Community Foundation launched a mobile diagnostic center in the Baryshivka community. The project provides access to mammography, consultations with mammologists and gynecologists for women in remote regions.

On August 29, the National Cancer Institute's mobile consultative and diagnostic center, as part of a memorandum signed with the MHP-Hromada charitable foundation, began screening and consulting residents of the Baryshivka community for women's health screening, UNN reports .

Details

The examinations take place at the Baryshevka Multidisciplinary Hospital.

We are starting with the Baryshivka community, which has been under occupation and now needs special attention. Behind this joint initiative is the desire to provide access to vital medical examinations, including mammography, consultations with mammologists and gynecologists, as well as other necessary tests, such as HIV and infectious disease tests. Baryshivka Multidisciplinary Hospital has actively joined our project, providing its doctors and additional services to detect cancer and other serious diseases. This is extremely important because in remote communities, access to specialists such as a mammologist or an oncologist is very limited, especially in the context of a full-scale invasion. Many women simply do not have the opportunity to get to a large city to undergo the necessary examinations

 ,” comments Yulia Korol, Head of the Social Development Group of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation.

The social initiative is aimed at providing women of the Baryshivka community affected by the occupation with the opportunity to undergo the necessary medical examinations, Korol continued.

Image

In an environment where access to specialized doctors in remote regions is very limited, we provide an opportunity to receive high-quality medical care without the need to travel to a large city. Our main message is: 'Take care of your health', because it is the most important thing we can do for ourselves and our loved ones

- she argued.

The project provides diagnostic procedures, as well as consultations with a mammologist and gynecologist. In addition, there are consultations with an infectious disease specialist and an endocrinologist, so men can take care of their health and undergo cancer screening.

We are currently implementing a very important project - a mobile antenatal clinic. This project was launched thanks to our strategic partners, in particular, the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation. We all understand how important it is to take care of our health, but unfortunately, not every community has access to modern diagnostic devices. That's why we came with a car equipped with the latest mammography machine so that women could be examined in a mobile antenatal clinic, get consultations from a gynecologist and a mammologist, and have a mammogram

- says Oleksandr Yatsyna, Medical Director for Strategic Development and Outpatient Diagnostic Work, Honored Doctor of Ukraine, MD.

During the first day of work, the Institute's doctors examined 30 people. Of these, 2 people with suspected neoplasms were referred to the NIR for further examination. 120 medical services were provided and one biopsy was performed.

The specialists of the Baryshevka Multidisciplinary Hospital screened 30 people for sexually and blood-borne infectious diseases, including HIV, hepatitis B and C, and syphilis.

All patients were also consulted by an infectious disease specialist. The mobile consultation and diagnostic center will continue to operate at the Baryshevka District Hospital for the next month.

HelpHelp

According to the National Cancer Registry of Ukraine, over the past 15 years, breast cancer has been the leading cause of death among women, and cervical cancer has been ranked from 4th to 7th place depending on the age group. These statistics highlight the high risks of cancer among women and emphasize the need to create and implement population screening programs for their early diagnosis.

“MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that take care of orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyKyiv region

Contact us about advertising