Take care of your health: residents of Kyiv region are offered to undergo a free professional examination

On August 29, the National Cancer Institute's mobile consultative and diagnostic center, as part of a memorandum signed with the MHP-Hromada charitable foundation, began screening and consulting residents of the Baryshivka community for women's health screening, UNN reports .

Details

The examinations take place at the Baryshevka Multidisciplinary Hospital.

We are starting with the Baryshivka community, which has been under occupation and now needs special attention. Behind this joint initiative is the desire to provide access to vital medical examinations, including mammography, consultations with mammologists and gynecologists, as well as other necessary tests, such as HIV and infectious disease tests. Baryshivka Multidisciplinary Hospital has actively joined our project, providing its doctors and additional services to detect cancer and other serious diseases. This is extremely important because in remote communities, access to specialists such as a mammologist or an oncologist is very limited, especially in the context of a full-scale invasion. Many women simply do not have the opportunity to get to a large city to undergo the necessary examinations ,” comments Yulia Korol, Head of the Social Development Group of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation.

The social initiative is aimed at providing women of the Baryshivka community affected by the occupation with the opportunity to undergo the necessary medical examinations, Korol continued.

In an environment where access to specialized doctors in remote regions is very limited, we provide an opportunity to receive high-quality medical care without the need to travel to a large city. Our main message is: 'Take care of your health', because it is the most important thing we can do for ourselves and our loved ones - she argued.

The project provides diagnostic procedures, as well as consultations with a mammologist and gynecologist. In addition, there are consultations with an infectious disease specialist and an endocrinologist, so men can take care of their health and undergo cancer screening.

We are currently implementing a very important project - a mobile antenatal clinic. This project was launched thanks to our strategic partners, in particular, the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation. We all understand how important it is to take care of our health, but unfortunately, not every community has access to modern diagnostic devices. That's why we came with a car equipped with the latest mammography machine so that women could be examined in a mobile antenatal clinic, get consultations from a gynecologist and a mammologist, and have a mammogram - says Oleksandr Yatsyna, Medical Director for Strategic Development and Outpatient Diagnostic Work, Honored Doctor of Ukraine, MD.

During the first day of work, the Institute's doctors examined 30 people. Of these, 2 people with suspected neoplasms were referred to the NIR for further examination. 120 medical services were provided and one biopsy was performed.

The specialists of the Baryshevka Multidisciplinary Hospital screened 30 people for sexually and blood-borne infectious diseases, including HIV, hepatitis B and C, and syphilis.

All patients were also consulted by an infectious disease specialist. The mobile consultation and diagnostic center will continue to operate at the Baryshevka District Hospital for the next month.

HelpHelp

According to the National Cancer Registry of Ukraine, over the past 15 years, breast cancer has been the leading cause of death among women, and cervical cancer has been ranked from 4th to 7th place depending on the age group. These statistics highlight the high risks of cancer among women and emphasize the need to create and implement population screening programs for their early diagnosis.

“MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that take care of orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war