In occupied Crimea, the Taigan reservoir continues to dry up . In addition, the region is facing a dry period, so precipitation should not be expected. This is written by “Krym.Realii”, reports UNN.

One of the local ethnographers said that to improve the situation with water shortages, very long and abundant precipitation is needed, which has not yet been observed.

We remember how last year the “storm of the century” filled the Crimean reservoirs, but then an incredible amount of precipitation poured into Crimea. This year, the Crimean reservoirs are much more shallow, and according to experts, we have entered a dry period, so we should not expect much rainfall ,” the local historian noted.

It is noted that the water reserves in the Crimean reservoirs in September decreased by 11.3 million cubic meters due to the abnormal heat.

In Crimea, the Taigan Reservoir is critically shallowand its bottom is overgrown with weeds. A local ethnographer warns of problems with water supply in the Southeast region in the summer of 2025 due to a lack of water.