Syrskyi, Umerov and Bargylevych honor soldiers killed in Debaltseve in 2015

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Syrskyi, Umerov and Bargylevych honor soldiers killed in Debaltseve in 2015

Syrskyi, Umerov and Bargylevych honor soldiers killed in Debaltseve in 2015

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41780 views

The Ukrainian military leadership honored the soldiers who died defending Debaltseve in 2015 at a monument in Kyiv commemorating the battle.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Bargylevych honored the fallen soldiers in the Debaltseve sector in 2015 at Askold's Grave in Kyiv . Syrsky wrote about it in Telegram, UNN reports. 

Together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Anatoliy Bargylevych, he honored his fallen comrades and comrades-in-arms with whom he fought in the Debaltseve area in winter 2015

- wrote Syrsky.

He reminded that there is a monument on Askold's grave in Kyiv that commemorates the fight of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Debaltseve area. 

According to the Commander-in-Chief, in the winter of 2015, he was one of the commanders of the Anti-Terrorist Operation forces at the Debaltseve bridgehead. One of the tasks that I assigned him   was to coordinate the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Debaltseve.   

"I sincerely thank the military chaplains of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church for their prayer for Ukrainian soldiers," Syrsky emphasized. 

The Commander-in-Chief  also visited the graves of Dmytro Kotsyubaylo "DaVinci" and Andriy Pilshchykov "Jus", who were buried as heroes of Ukraine.

"Thank you for your work": Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi notes destruction of three enemy aircraft by Ukrainian Air Force17.02.24, 14:08 • 29568 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
debaltseveDebaltseve
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi
kyivKyiv

