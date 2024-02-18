Syrskyi, Umerov and Bargylevych honor soldiers killed in Debaltseve in 2015

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Bargylevych honored the fallen soldiers in the Debaltseve sector in 2015 at Askold's Grave in Kyiv . Syrsky wrote about it in Telegram, UNN reports.

Together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Anatoliy Bargylevych, he honored his fallen comrades and comrades-in-arms with whom he fought in the Debaltseve area in winter 2015 - wrote Syrsky.

He reminded that there is a monument on Askold's grave in Kyiv that commemorates the fight of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Debaltseve area.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, in the winter of 2015, he was one of the commanders of the Anti-Terrorist Operation forces at the Debaltseve bridgehead. One of the tasks that I assigned him was to coordinate the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Debaltseve.

"I sincerely thank the military chaplains of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church for their prayer for Ukrainian soldiers," Syrsky emphasized.

The Commander-in-Chief also visited the graves of Dmytro Kotsyubaylo "DaVinci" and Andriy Pilshchykov "Jus", who were buried as heroes of Ukraine.

