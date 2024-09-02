Syrskyi is not against the SBU re-investigating Hladkyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that he does not mind a repeated inspection by the Security Service of Ukraine of Roman Hladkyi, who was appointed chief of staff of the command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

MP, member of the Committee on National Security Mariana Bezuhla said that today the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence held a meeting on the Law on the establishment of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF).

According to her, Syrsky and the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Vadym Sukharevsky were online. Instead of Defense Minister Umerov, his deputy Natalia Kalmykova was online.

"They also discussed the appointment of Gladkyi, whose wife has Russian citizenship, as chief of staff of the SSU," Bezugla wrote.

Hladkyi has passed all the necessary SBU checks: Unmanned Systems Command on scandalous appointment

Syrsky said he was not opposed to re-inspecting Hladkyi.

"He passed all the checks, he was the deputy commander of the Joint Forces, he was sent from this position to study for higher military education...We appointed him to the position of the command of unmanned systems, given his experience as a chief of staff. He was the Chief of Staff of the Military Forces Command for more than 2 years. If the SBU has any complaints against him, I don't mind, of course, if they check him to finally remove all complaints against him," Syrsky said .

Bezuhla noted that the Committee decided to recommend to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to regulate the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces by law.

Recall

Since July 2016, Hladkyi has served as Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Navy.

In 2018, he was suspended from office for the duration of an internal investigation. At the time, the media reported that this could have been related to both financial and economic violations and information about his wife's Russian citizenship.

In addition, it was noted that for the first two years after the outbreak of the war, Gladkyi's wife and children allegedly continued to live in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and the Ukrainian officer's daughter was engaged in swimming and successfully competed for the Central Sports Club of the Russian Army.

However, in 2018, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine denied that these facts could have been the basis for an internal investigation against Hladkyi. Instead, the main reason for his dismissal was "improper performance of official duties.