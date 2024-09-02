ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Syrskyi is not against the SBU re-investigating Hladkyi

Syrskyi is not against the SBU re-investigating Hladkyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28446 views

Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi does not object to the re-inspection of Roman Hladkyi, who was appointed Chief of Staff of the Security Service of Ukraine. The Verkhovna Rada Committee recommends legislative regulation of the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that he does not mind a repeated inspection by the Security Service of Ukraine  of Roman Hladkyi, who was appointed chief of staff of the command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

MP, member of the  Committee on National Security Mariana Bezuhla said that today the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence held a meeting on the Law on the establishment of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF).

According to her, Syrsky and the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Vadym Sukharevsky were online. Instead of Defense Minister Umerov, his deputy  Natalia Kalmykova  was online.

"They also discussed the appointment of Gladkyi, whose wife has Russian citizenship, as chief of staff of the SSU," Bezugla wrote.

Syrsky said he was not opposed to re-inspecting Hladkyi.

 "He passed all the checks, he was the deputy commander of the Joint Forces, he was sent from this position to study for higher military education...We appointed him to the position of the command of unmanned systems, given his experience as a chief of staff. He was the Chief of Staff of the Military Forces Command for more than 2 years. If the SBU has any complaints against him, I don't mind, of course, if they check him to finally remove all complaints against him," Syrsky said  .

Bezuhla noted that the Committee decided to recommend to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to regulate the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces by law.

Since July 2016, Hladkyi has served as Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Navy.

In 2018, he was suspended from office for the duration of an internal investigation. At the time, the media reported that this could have been related to both financial and economic violations and information about his wife's Russian citizenship.

In addition, it was noted that for the first two years after the outbreak of the war, Gladkyi's wife and children allegedly continued to live in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and the Ukrainian officer's daughter was engaged in swimming and successfully competed for the Central Sports Club of the Russian Army.

However, in 2018, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine denied that these facts could have been the basis for an internal investigation against Hladkyi. Instead, the main reason for his dismissal was "improper performance of official duties.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

