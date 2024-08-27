Syrskyi discusses strengthening air defense with Bundeswehr general

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, General Carsten Breuer. This was reported by UNN with reference to Syrskyi's statement on Telegram.

According to him, they discussed further cooperation. Particular attention was paid to strengthening Ukraine's air defense , as Russia continues to carry out terrorist attacks on Ukrainian cities, civilian and energy infrastructure.

He thanked for the clear and consistent support of Ukraine and its Armed Forces.

Recall

On August 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Security Council. The effectiveness of air defense and electronic warfare systems , mobile fire groups, and engineering defense was analyzed in detail for each region.