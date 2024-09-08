Syrskyi awarded the Commander-in-Chief of the Military Law Enforcement Service with insignia

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, awarded the insignia of the Commander-in-Chief of the Military Law Enforcement Service, UNN reports.

"I awarded the insignia of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the soldiers of the Military Law Enforcement Service. He thanked them for their combat work in countering enemy sabotage groups, for their daily hard work aimed at maintaining law and order in the troops and performing other specific tasks assigned to the VSP," Syrsky wrote.

He also expressed his gratitude to them for their courage, resilience and tireless work for our victory.

