Syrsky congratulated the soldiers of the 42nd Brigade on the anniversary of its creation

On January 25, the soldiers of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Land Forces, who are currently serving in the Bakhmut sector, celebrated their anniversary. The commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, personally visited the defenders at their combat positions to congratulate them, UNN reports.

Thank you to each and every one of you who stands in defense of the Motherland! We remember everyone who gave their lives for the free future of our country. - Syrsky said.

Details

On January 25, the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine celebrated its first anniversary.

The soldiers of the 42nd Brigade are currently performing tasks in the Bakhmut sector. To congratulate them on the anniversary of their creation, the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, personally came to the front line to see the soldiers. He wished the soldiers success on the battlefield and minimal losses.