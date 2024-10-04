Syrsky at Stavka reported to Zelensky on the arrival of equipment and shells at the front

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 53068 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101873 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164589 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136502 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142361 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138673 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181052 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112032 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171872 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104729 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94426 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108701 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110809 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39021 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 46466 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164589 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181052 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171872 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199271 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188247 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141285 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141390 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146137 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137595 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154513 views
Syrsky at Stavka reported to Zelensky on the arrival of equipment and shells at the front

Syrsky at Stavka reported to Zelensky on the arrival of equipment and shells at the front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27112 views

President Zelensky chaired a meeting of the Presidential Staff in Sumy region to discuss air defense and energy. Chief of Staff Syrsky reported on the situation at the front, the arrival of equipment and the manning of brigades.

During the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the general situation at the front and the most difficult areas,  the supply of equipment and shells to the front, and the manning of brigades. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN

"I held another meeting in Sumy region. The two main issues that are closely related in this region, as well as in other frontline regions, are air defense and energy. I heard a report from acting Air Force Commander Anatoliy Kryvonozhko and Commander of the Eastern Air Command Ivan Terebukha on the measures taken by the Air Force to strengthen the defense of Sumy region, other border regions and our entire country," Zelenskyy said.

He also heard from power engineers, Minister Herman Halushchenko, about restoring power supply in Sumy and in the district's communities, further securing generation and distribution facilities, and preparing backup equipment for the winter.

"I also received a report from the Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrsky. Earlier today we visited the heroic 82nd Brigade together. At the Stavka, the Chief of Staff reported on the general situation at the front and the most difficult areas, the course of the Kursk operation, the supply of equipment and shells to the front, and the manning of brigades," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskiy today  started a trip to Sumy region. He met with the military, who are fighting in Kursk region to protect the border regions and the entire country.

Zelenskyy also reported that  he held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in Sumy region. The main issue was the protection of infrastructure, energy, and air defense. There are solutions to support the region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
sumySums

