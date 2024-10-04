Syrsky at Stavka reported to Zelensky on the arrival of equipment and shells at the front

During the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the general situation at the front and the most difficult areas, the supply of equipment and shells to the front, and the manning of brigades. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

"I held another meeting in Sumy region. The two main issues that are closely related in this region, as well as in other frontline regions, are air defense and energy. I heard a report from acting Air Force Commander Anatoliy Kryvonozhko and Commander of the Eastern Air Command Ivan Terebukha on the measures taken by the Air Force to strengthen the defense of Sumy region, other border regions and our entire country," Zelenskyy said.

He also heard from power engineers, Minister Herman Halushchenko, about restoring power supply in Sumy and in the district's communities, further securing generation and distribution facilities, and preparing backup equipment for the winter.

"I also received a report from the Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrsky. Earlier today we visited the heroic 82nd Brigade together. At the Stavka, the Chief of Staff reported on the general situation at the front and the most difficult areas, the course of the Kursk operation, the supply of equipment and shells to the front, and the manning of brigades," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskiy today started a trip to Sumy region. He met with the military, who are fighting in Kursk region to protect the border regions and the entire country.

