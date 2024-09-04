Switzerland extends S protection status for Ukrainians until 2026

On Wednesday, September 4, the Swiss Federal Council decided not to cancel the special protection status S for those arriving from Ukraine until March 2026. UNN reports with reference to a statement from the Swiss government.

Details

Switzerland has recognized that the security situation in Ukraine "will not change in the foreseeable future," so it has decided not to cancel the refugee protection statute until March 4, 2026, unless the security situation "changes radically.

This decision provides clarity not only for (Ukrainian) refugees, but also for cantons, communities and employers for the next 18 months - the Swiss government emphasized.

The Swiss Federal Council also announced further measures to integrate Ukrainians into the labor market, which began in April 2022 and were further strengthened this year in May.

Addendum

The S protection status in Switzerland has been applied to refugees from Ukraine since March 2022. It means that Ukrainians do not have to go through the asylum procedure and can apply for housing, financial support and medical care.

According to the latest data, about 66 thousand Ukrainians have S protection status in Switzerland. In addition, the country's authorities have rejected about 2,500 applications for this status since 2022 and revoked it in more than 26,000 cases.

Recall

Ukraine and the UN are strengthening cooperation to create conditions for the return of Ukrainians. To this end, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has developed a platform for Ukrainian refugees and IDPs called "Ukraine is Home".