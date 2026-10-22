Swarm attacks by drones targeted Russian regions, including the Moscow region — explosions were heard in Lipetsk and Tula

During the night of October 22, several regions of Russia came under a massive drone attack. Explosions were heard in Lipetsk and Tula, and an attack was also reported in the Belgorod and Moscow regions. The Exilenova+ Telegram channel reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The first reports of explosions in Lipetsk appeared at around 00:54. Local residents posted videos of drones flying over the city and sounds of explosions.

Later, information emerged about a fire in a multi-story residential building. It was also reported that debris fell on a local outpatient clinic, after which the roof of the building caught fire. There is currently no official confirmation of these circumstances.

The attack spread to Tula and the Moscow region

At around 01:00, reports of explosions began coming in from Tula. Eyewitnesses reported drones flying over the city and the operation of Russia's air defense forces.

At 01:21, Exilenova+ reported an attack on the Belgorod region. A video of a drone flying at extremely low altitude over a residential area was also circulated online. The authors of the report identified it as an FP-1.

At around 02:30, information emerged about drones appearing in the Moscow region. Thus, over the course of several hours, reports of air attacks came in from at least four Russian regions.

The extent of the possible damage, the number of drones involved, and the consequences of the nighttime attack are being уточ clarified.

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