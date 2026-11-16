Svitolina retained sixth place in the WTA rankings and earned $1.5 million for reaching the final

Ukraine's top-ranked tennis player Elina Svitolina retained sixth place in the WTA world rankings after reaching the final of the WTA Finals in Indian Wells and, according to Athlon Sports, earned $1.5 million for the final match, UNN reports.

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According to the WTA rankings updated on November 16, Svitolina remained in sixth place, earning 800 ranking points and having 5,921 points overall.

According to BTU, 32-year-old Svitolina played at the WTA Finals for the first time since 2019 and reached the final of the tournament for the third time in her career. In 2018, the Ukrainian became champion, while the following season she finished as a finalist. This year, she lost to Mirra Andreeva in the decisive match and was unable to become a two-time champion.

Svitolina became the fourth-oldest finalist at the WTA Finals after Venus Williams, Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams. She is also only the second tennis player since 2003 to reach the final of the WTA Finals three or more times. Serena Williams has achieved this five times.

As Athlon Sports notes, after losing in the final, Svitolina was set to receive $1.5 million.

Svitolina thrashes Czech opponent to reach the final of the prestigious tournament in Indian Wells – the Ukrainian will play Andreeva for the title