Sushkevych: Russians are provoking Ukrainian Paralympians at the 2024 Games in Paris

Russians are provoking Ukrainian athletes at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. This was stated by the head of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Valeriy Sushkevich on the air of the national telethon, UNN reports .

Details

“The first option is rude provocations. Walking next to our athlete and saying something about the 'khokhlov'. I told the president of the International Paralympic Committee about this, that they will play out, that they will be reprimanded, because there will be trouble,” the official said.

Another variant of Russian provocations is that they ostentatiously say “hello,” for example, Sushkevych says.

He considers both options to be “vile” and “causing an unambiguous reaction from Ukrainian athletes.” According to the head of the NPC, the main thing is not to succumb to provocation, as this could lead to the disqualification of Ukrainian athletes.

