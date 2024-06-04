Sumy region: the enemy attacked infrastructure facilities, and the residential sector was also affected
Kyiv • UNN
Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the infrastructure of the Sumy region. The consequences of an enemy attack are being clarified. Previously, people were not injured
Today, the invaders launched a missile strike on infrastructure facilities and the residential sector of the Konotop community in Sumy region. As a result of the impact, a fire broke out in the residential sector, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service and Sumy RMA.
Today, the enemy fired from the territory of Russia at one of the border settlements of the Konotop district. As a result of an enemy strike, a fire broke out in the residential sector. Firefighters localized the fire, diverting the danger from the residential building of civilians. and after a while and completely eliminated the fire
The Sumy RMA clarified that the enemy launched a missile strike on infrastructure facilities of the Konotop community.
"The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified. Previously, people were not injured," the RMA noted.
Recall
Russian troops today shelled the town of Seredina Buda in Sumy region with artillery, as a result of which a pensioner was killed in his own yard.