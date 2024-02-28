$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42439 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 166552 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98424 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 342058 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279265 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205893 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240167 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253692 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159816 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372621 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Sumy region: Russians shelled the region 42 times, more than two hundred explosions occurred

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54405 views

On Wednesday, Russians shelled Sumy region of Ukraine 42 times, recording 204 explosions of enemy shells in 11 communities.

Sumy region: Russians shelled the region 42 times, more than two hundred explosions occurred

On Wednesday, the Russian military shelled Sumy region 42 times. Residents of 11 communities came under enemy fire. A total of 204 explosions from enemy shells were recorded in the region. This is reported by in the evening report on the situation in the Sumy region,  by UNN.

During the day, Russians fired 42 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 204 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Khotynska, Bilopilska, Vorozhbianska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska, Znob-Novgorodska, and Sveska communities were shelled.

- reported the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

The enemy attacked Bilopillia with mortars, artillery and tanks. The invaders attacked the Sveska community with rockets from a jet aircraft.

The occupants fired at the Esmanska OTR from automatic weapons, grenade launchers and mortars. And Novoslobidska was attacked with cannon artillery, MLRS and mortars.

The enemy also fired mortars and artillery at Krasnopilska, Seredyna-Budska and Znob-Novhorodska communities.

One attack by a Russian UAV was recorded in Vorozhbianska ATC.

The enemy shelled Khotyn and Velykopysarivska communities with mortar fire and struck with FPV drones.

Russians also attacked Yunakivska community with a UAV. The occupiers dropped three VOG munitions by drone, and then carried out mortar attacks.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
Bilopillia
Khotyn
Sums
