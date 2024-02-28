Sumy region: Russians shelled the region 42 times, more than two hundred explosions occurred

On Wednesday, the Russian military shelled Sumy region 42 times. Residents of 11 communities came under enemy fire. A total of 204 explosions from enemy shells were recorded in the region. This is reported by in the evening report on the situation in the Sumy region, by UNN.

During the day, Russians fired 42 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 204 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Khotynska, Bilopilska, Vorozhbianska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska, Znob-Novgorodska, and Sveska communities were shelled. - reported the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

The enemy attacked Bilopillia with mortars, artillery and tanks. The invaders attacked the Sveska community with rockets from a jet aircraft.

The occupants fired at the Esmanska OTR from automatic weapons, grenade launchers and mortars. And Novoslobidska was attacked with cannon artillery, MLRS and mortars.

The enemy also fired mortars and artillery at Krasnopilska, Seredyna-Budska and Znob-Novhorodska communities.

One attack by a Russian UAV was recorded in Vorozhbianska ATC.

The enemy shelled Khotyn and Velykopysarivska communities with mortar fire and struck with FPV drones.

Russians also attacked Yunakivska community with a UAV. The occupiers dropped three VOG munitions by drone, and then carried out mortar attacks.