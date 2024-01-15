ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Sumy region: Russians shelled six communities in the border area, more than a hundred explosions were heard

Sumy region: Russians shelled six communities in the border area, more than a hundred explosions were heard

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27394 views

The Russian army fired on six communities in Sumy region, conducting 23 attacks and causing over 100 explosions. The fire was conducted with mortars, grenade launchers, small arms and drones.

On Monday, January 15, the Russian army shelled six communities located in the border area of Sumy region. More than a hundred explosions were heard in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, the Russians fired 23 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 110 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Miropilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska communities were shelled.

- the OBA said.

Details

As of 21.00, attacks with mortars, grenade launchers, MLRS, small arms and strike drones were recorded in the region.

Yunakivska community: an explosive object was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion) and mortar shelling (7 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: the enemy used mortars (33 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: mortar shelling (12 explosions).

Bilopilska community: mortar attacks (19 explosions), attacks with MLRS (5 explosions), grenade launchers (16 explosions) and small arms were recorded.

Myropilska community: Russians dropped 3 mines on the community's territory.

Velykopysarivska community: there were mortar attacks (14 explosions).

Russian troops attack Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones15.01.24, 18:52 • 101508 views

Recall

Yesterday, the occupants fired eight times at Sumy region. In particular, the invaders shelled Yunakivska. Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska and Esmanska communities.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

