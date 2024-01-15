Sumy region: Russians shelled six communities in the border area, more than a hundred explosions were heard

On Monday, January 15, the Russian army shelled six communities located in the border area of Sumy region. More than a hundred explosions were heard in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, the Russians fired 23 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 110 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Miropilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska communities were shelled. - the OBA said.

Details

As of 21.00, attacks with mortars, grenade launchers, MLRS, small arms and strike drones were recorded in the region.

Yunakivska community: an explosive object was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion) and mortar shelling (7 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: the enemy used mortars (33 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: mortar shelling (12 explosions).

Bilopilska community: mortar attacks (19 explosions), attacks with MLRS (5 explosions), grenade launchers (16 explosions) and small arms were recorded.

Myropilska community: Russians dropped 3 mines on the community's territory.

Velykopysarivska community: there were mortar attacks (14 explosions).

Recall

Yesterday, the occupants fired eight times at Sumy region. In particular, the invaders shelled Yunakivska. Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska and Esmanska communities.