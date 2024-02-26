"Such demonstration videos and comments have similarities with the Russian hybrid war": Kubrakov calls on Poland to find those responsible for spoiling Ukrainian grain

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42403 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 166349 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98317 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 341812 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279098 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205825 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240123 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253683 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159807 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372618 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 138216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100728 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43482 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90381 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 91789 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 166394 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 341869 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235044 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279134 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 224 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29168 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44511 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35747 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 101706 views
"Such demonstration videos and comments have similarities with the Russian hybrid war": Kubrakov calls on Poland to find those responsible for spoiling Ukrainian grain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28509 views

Ukrainian officials are calling on Poland to find and punish those responsible for damaging grain cargo transported through Poland.

"Such demonstration videos and comments have similarities with the Russian hybrid war": Kubrakov calls on Poland to find those responsible for spoiling Ukrainian grain

The Ukrainian government is calling on the Polish side to find and punish those responsible for damaging Ukrainian grain in Poland, where several cases of domestic agricultural products spilling onto railways have already been recorded, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday, UNN reports.

Those who damaged Ukrainian grain must be found, neutralized and punished. Two friendly civilized European states are interested in this. The following planned demonstration videos and comments have similarities with Russia's hybrid warfare

- Kubrakov wrote in X.

According to him, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland, and Ukrainian Ambassador to Warsaw Vasyl Zvarych "are in working contact with the Polish police regarding the scattered grain near Bydgoszcz." "The embassy sent a note demanding to find and punish the perpetrators. The police have already taken procedural actions on the spot. The case is being handled by the police commissariat in Bydgoszcz. We are keeping it under control," the official said.

On the night of February 24-25, at the Kotomezh station in Bydgoszcz County, unknown persons dumped Ukrainian corn from 8 gondola cars - about 180 tons. The incident occurred 150 kilometers from the port of Gdansk, from where the cargo was supposed to leave Poland. In other words, Ukrainian agricultural products were in transit through the country.

According to the Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov, this is the fourth case of vandalism on the Polish railroad. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Poland
