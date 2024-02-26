"Such demonstration videos and comments have similarities with the Russian hybrid war": Kubrakov calls on Poland to find those responsible for spoiling Ukrainian grain

The Ukrainian government is calling on the Polish side to find and punish those responsible for damaging Ukrainian grain in Poland, where several cases of domestic agricultural products spilling onto railways have already been recorded, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday, UNN reports.

Those who damaged Ukrainian grain must be found, neutralized and punished. Two friendly civilized European states are interested in this. The following planned demonstration videos and comments have similarities with Russia's hybrid warfare - Kubrakov wrote in X.

According to him, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland, and Ukrainian Ambassador to Warsaw Vasyl Zvarych "are in working contact with the Polish police regarding the scattered grain near Bydgoszcz." "The embassy sent a note demanding to find and punish the perpetrators. The police have already taken procedural actions on the spot. The case is being handled by the police commissariat in Bydgoszcz. We are keeping it under control," the official said.

On the night of February 24-25, at the Kotomezh station in Bydgoszcz County, unknown persons dumped Ukrainian corn from 8 gondola cars - about 180 tons. The incident occurred 150 kilometers from the port of Gdansk, from where the cargo was supposed to leave Poland. In other words, Ukrainian agricultural products were in transit through the country.

According to the Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov, this is the fourth case of vandalism on the Polish railroad.