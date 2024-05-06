The Fall Guy grossed a modest $28.5 million at the box office in its first weekend, with Star Wars in second place

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100954 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111285 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153921 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157593 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253874 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174883 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166006 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148431 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227775 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113102 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 42221 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 24487 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 29546 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 35605 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 32902 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253874 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227775 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213617 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239269 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225895 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100954 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71154 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77720 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113581 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114446 views
The Fall Guy grossed a modest $28.5 million at the box office in its first weekend, with Star Wars in second place

The Fall Guy grossed a modest $28.5 million at the box office in its first weekend, with Star Wars in second place

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115919 views

On its opening weekend, The Fall Guy grossed a modest $28.5 million, topping the box office but falling short of expectations for the summer movie season.

The Fall Guy in the debut weekend was not as successful as expected, but it still leads the box office with a weak $28.5 million after the return of "Star Wars: Episode I," UNN writes with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

According to the newspaper, the summer movie season started rather disappointingly.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's film was expected to gross between $30 and $40 million, which is quite modest for the first weekend of the summer movie season.

Sunday's estimates are in: The Fall Guy will debut with an even more modest $28.5 million, according to Deadline, easily dethroning last weekend's winner, Challengers.

Disney's re-release of "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" took second place with just over $8 million.

The film was a critical success: it received a high score of 83% out of 253 Rotten Tomatoes reviews, as well as an A-Cinemascore and 90% positive reviews in PostTrak interviews after the screening.

However, these good reviews and audience ratings did not translate into a strong debut, which was much lower than the first weekend of May last year, when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuted with $118.4 million.

To add

Total box office receipts for the weekend were about $72.9 million, down 55% from $156 million in the same period in 2023.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite

Contact us about advertising