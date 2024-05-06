The Fall Guy grossed a modest $28.5 million at the box office in its first weekend, with Star Wars in second place

The Fall Guy in the debut weekend was not as successful as expected, but it still leads the box office with a weak $28.5 million after the return of "Star Wars: Episode I," UNN writes with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

According to the newspaper, the summer movie season started rather disappointingly.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's film was expected to gross between $30 and $40 million, which is quite modest for the first weekend of the summer movie season.

Sunday's estimates are in: The Fall Guy will debut with an even more modest $28.5 million, according to Deadline, easily dethroning last weekend's winner, Challengers.

Disney's re-release of "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" took second place with just over $8 million.

The film was a critical success: it received a high score of 83% out of 253 Rotten Tomatoes reviews, as well as an A-Cinemascore and 90% positive reviews in PostTrak interviews after the screening.

However, these good reviews and audience ratings did not translate into a strong debut, which was much lower than the first weekend of May last year, when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuted with $118.4 million.

To add

Total box office receipts for the weekend were about $72.9 million, down 55% from $156 million in the same period in 2023.