Strong typhoon hits southern Japan: at least 3 dead, millions ordered to evacuate

With wind speeds of up to 252 kilometers per hour, the storm claimed several lives near the city of Satsuma Sendai in Kagoshima Prefecture. Writes UNN with reference to NHK (Japanese Broadcasting Corporation).

Powerful typhoon “Shanshan” has hit southwestern Japan. It struck the city of Satsuma Sendai on the southwestern Japanese island of Kyushu. Typhoon Shanshan is classified as “very strong” - it brought heavy rain and wind that destroyed some houses. At least three people were killed, one person went missing and dozens were injured.

According to the Kyushu Electric Power Co, about 230,000 households in seven prefectures were without power in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, a special warning was issued for Kagoshima Prefecture and the southern part of Miyazaki Prefecture, calling on citizens to prepare for strong winds and high waves, the combination of which in coastal areas can cause so-called storm surges.

Previously, it was activated only once on the main islands of the archipelago, namely in Kagoshima, when Typhoon Nanmadol hit the region in September 2022, killing 4 people and injuring more than 100.

After staying over Kyushu for the next few days, the storm is expected to approach the central and eastern regions, including the capital Tokyo, over the weekend, the weather agency said.

More than 5.2 million people across the country have received evacuation notices, authorities said.

In Miyazaki, the typhoon damaged about 160 houses and buildings. Some objects were displaced, creating a danger to pedestrians.

In Kyushu today, high-speed trains between Kumamoto and Fukuoka were suspended, as well as the high-speed line between Nagasaki and Takeo.

The railroad companies also announced that due to the planned advancement of the Shanshan towards Honshu, the high-speed line between Fukuoka and Osaka will be canceled or suspended from Thursday to Saturday.

