Strong typhoon hits southern Japan: at least 3 dead, millions ordered to evacuate

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127426 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132217 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 217402 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163314 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158959 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145530 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208705 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112664 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196100 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105222 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 87647 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107319 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104141 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 74944 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 59972 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 217409 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208709 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222484 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210186 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 42503 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 59972 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154101 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153110 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157039 views
Strong typhoon hits southern Japan: at least 3 dead, millions ordered to evacuate

Strong typhoon hits southern Japan: at least 3 dead, millions ordered to evacuate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14147 views

Powerful typhoon Shanshan hit southwestern Japan, killing at least 3 people. More than 5.2 million people received evacuation notices, and 230,000 households lost power.

With wind speeds of up to 252 kilometers per hour, the storm claimed several lives near the city of Satsuma Sendai in Kagoshima Prefecture. Writes UNN with reference to NHK (Japanese Broadcasting Corporation).

Details

Powerful typhoon “Shanshan” has hit southwestern Japan. It struck the city of Satsuma Sendai on the southwestern Japanese island of Kyushu. Typhoon Shanshan is classified as “very strong” - it  brought heavy rain and wind that destroyed some houses. At least three people were killed, one person went missing and dozens were injured.

Image

According to the Kyushu Electric Power Co, about 230,000 households in seven prefectures were without power in the afternoon.

An earthquake has occurred in Turkey19.08.24, 03:55 • 25755 views

Reference

On Wednesday, a special warning was issued for Kagoshima Prefecture and the southern part of Miyazaki Prefecture, calling on citizens to prepare for strong winds and high waves, the combination of which in coastal areas can cause so-called storm surges.

Previously, it was activated only once on the main islands of the archipelago, namely in Kagoshima, when Typhoon Nanmadol hit the region in September 2022, killing 4 people and injuring more than 100.

After staying over Kyushu for the next few days, the storm is expected to approach the central and eastern regions, including the capital Tokyo, over the weekend, the weather agency said.

Image

More than 5.2 million people across the country have received evacuation notices, authorities said.

AddendumAddendum

Damage to buildings and vehicles due to the effects of a natural disaster

In Miyazaki, the typhoon damaged about 160 houses and buildings. Some objects were displaced, creating a danger to pedestrians.

In Kyushu today, high-speed trains between Kumamoto and Fukuoka were suspended, as well as the high-speed line between Nagasaki and Takeo.

The railroad companies also announced that due to the planned advancement of the Shanshan towards Honshu, the high-speed line between Fukuoka and Osaka will be canceled or suspended from Thursday to Saturday.

Typhoon 'Gaemi' in China: 30 dead, 35 missing in Hunan province02.08.24, 05:19 • 23312 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

