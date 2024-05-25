Strike on the rf army communications center near Alushta: satellite images of the aftermath appeared

The consequences of a strike on the rf army communications center near Alushta in temporarily occupied Crimea were shown on satellite images. The images were released by the Russian service of Radio Liberty, the UNN writes.

Details

Low-resolution satellite images (3 meters/pixel), the publication writes, confirm that the strike on the night of May 24 "hit a military facility of the FSB Border Guard Service near Alushta near the village of Semidvorie.

"Photos from space taken after the strike show the locations of the alleged missile hits," the publication notes.

The occupied peninsula, as indicated, "unlike many other similar cases," admitted that several missiles hit targets on the ground.

An important russian communication hub was blown up in the temporarily occupied Alushta