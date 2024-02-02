Stray dog shot dead in Zhytomyr region: local resident says he wanted to protect poultry - police

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101334 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127967 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129338 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170876 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169004 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275016 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177744 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166991 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148710 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243847 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106162 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101068 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 81966 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 78619 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 90977 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275008 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243841 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229107 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254557 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240472 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127951 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103486 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103647 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119962 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120383 views
Stray dog shot dead in Zhytomyr region: local resident says he wanted to protect poultry - police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19254 views

Local resident suspected of involvement in dog killing in Zhytomyr region

A dog was brutally murdered in Zhytomyr region - the animal was found with a gunshot wound. A local man pleaded guilty to the crime and explained that he wanted to save the poultry, UNN reports, citing the regional police department.

Details

Law enforcement officers received a report of a fatal injury to a stray animal in one of the community's villages on February 1 in the afternoon. "Near one of the houses, police found a dog without signs of life with a gunshot wound," the report said.

Law enforcement officers identified the person involved in the offense. "It was a 52-year-old local resident. It was near his house that the fatal incident occurred. The man pleaded guilty to the crime and said that he wanted to save his poultry in this way, as he had repeatedly noticed that the dog was eating chickens," the police said.

The instrument of the offense, visually similar to a hunting rifle, was reportedly seized from the perpetrator. It is currently being sent for appropriate examinations.

Therefore, investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the crime within the framework of the criminal proceedings. Preliminary classification of the incident is Art. 299 (Cruelty to animals) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Under current law, such an act is punishable by restriction of liberty for a term of 1 to 3 years or imprisonment for a term of 2 to 3 years.

"He tied it to a tractor and made it run": a man who mistreated a dog will go to trial in Bukovyna05.12.23, 17:14 • 24750 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
zhytomyrZhytomyr

