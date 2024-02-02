Stray dog shot dead in Zhytomyr region: local resident says he wanted to protect poultry - police

A dog was brutally murdered in Zhytomyr region - the animal was found with a gunshot wound. A local man pleaded guilty to the crime and explained that he wanted to save the poultry, UNN reports, citing the regional police department.

Details

Law enforcement officers received a report of a fatal injury to a stray animal in one of the community's villages on February 1 in the afternoon. "Near one of the houses, police found a dog without signs of life with a gunshot wound," the report said.

Law enforcement officers identified the person involved in the offense. "It was a 52-year-old local resident. It was near his house that the fatal incident occurred. The man pleaded guilty to the crime and said that he wanted to save his poultry in this way, as he had repeatedly noticed that the dog was eating chickens," the police said.

The instrument of the offense, visually similar to a hunting rifle, was reportedly seized from the perpetrator. It is currently being sent for appropriate examinations.

Therefore, investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the crime within the framework of the criminal proceedings. Preliminary classification of the incident is Art. 299 (Cruelty to animals) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Under current law, such an act is punishable by restriction of liberty for a term of 1 to 3 years or imprisonment for a term of 2 to 3 years.

