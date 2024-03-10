Stratolaunch successfully tests Talon-A hypersonic reusable airframe

The private American company Stratolaunch has announced that it has successfully tested the Talon-A hypersonic vehicle. It is known that the glider reached a speed close to Mach 5. Other flight characteristics are not given. This is stated on the company's website, reports UNN.

Details

The tests included "safe descent from the air," engine ignition, acceleration, steady climb, and controlled landing on water.

Today was a great day for the Stratolaunch team. I am extremely proud of their perseverance in achieving the goal Zachary Crevor, the company's president, said in a statement.

Crevor noted that the data collected will be valuable for customers. The company hopes to complete the development of Talon-A this year.

The Talon-A is 8.5 meters long, 3.4 meters wide, and has a takeoff weight of 2.72 tons; the airframe, according to Stratolaunch's plan, separates from the aircraft after takeoff and flies with its own liquid rocket engine.

It is expected to reach a speed of Mach seven and will land on a conventional runway after the Talon-A mission.