Stratolaunch successfully tests Talon-A hypersonic reusable airframe

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21905 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 75584 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 52870 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 234256 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 206277 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181832 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224810 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250135 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156006 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371824 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 187068 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 70859 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 90918 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55190 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 47642 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 25063 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 75584 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 234256 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 188190 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 206277 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14629 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23234 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23580 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 48443 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55986 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Stratolaunch successfully tests Talon-A hypersonic reusable airframe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37545 views

Stratolaunch has successfully tested its Talon-A hypersonic vehicle, reaching a speed of about Mach 5, with safe descent, engine ignition, acceleration, steady climb and controlled landing on water.

Stratolaunch successfully tests Talon-A hypersonic reusable airframe

The private American company Stratolaunch has announced that it has successfully tested the Talon-A hypersonic vehicle. It is known that the glider reached a speed close to Mach 5. Other flight characteristics are not given. This is stated on the company's website, reports UNN.

Details

The tests included "safe descent from the air," engine ignition, acceleration, steady climb, and controlled landing on water.

Today was a great day for the Stratolaunch team. I am extremely proud of their perseverance in achieving the goal 

Zachary Crevor, the company's president, said in a statement.

Crevor noted that the data collected will be valuable for customers. The company hopes to complete the development of Talon-A this year.

The Talon-A is 8.5 meters long, 3.4 meters wide, and has a takeoff weight of 2.72 tons; the airframe, according to Stratolaunch's plan, separates from the aircraft after takeoff and flies with its own liquid rocket engine.

NASA completes Ingenuity helicopter mission on Mars after rotor blades are damaged26.01.24, 10:45 • 41778 views

It is expected to reach a speed of Mach seven and will land on a conventional runway after the Talon-A mission.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Technologies
United States
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14