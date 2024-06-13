Stoltenberg: "We are all ready to provide more to Ukraine and to do so as soon as possible"

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised Ukraine's bravery and assured that the allies are ready to continue to provide more assistance to Ukraine and to do so as soon as possible.

Stoltenberg said this during a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, UNN reports .

Details

We have already announced and our allies have announced new aid packages, which is important. And so we all stand ready to continue to provide more to Ukraine and to do so as quickly as possible. Of course, we want to recognize your bravery, not only as a political leadership, military leadership, but also all those men and women who are wearing, who are now on the battlefield in Ukraine, and it is your bravery that has impressed the whole world. You have managed to push back the invaders and inflicted enormous damage on the enemy. This is very important for Ukraine and for all of us, because you are fighting for the values you profess - Stotenberg said.

