What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Stefanishyna discusses with European Commissioner the start of Ukraine's negotiations with the EU

Stefanishyna discusses with European Commissioner the start of Ukraine's negotiations with the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25047 views

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna and EU Commissioner Oliver Verhey held talks on Ukraine's accession process, focusing on ensuring that Ukrainian legislation is in line with EU standards.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna met with EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Oliver Verhey. The Ukrainian official said this on her page on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

According to Stefanishyna, the meeting with Varghese was about the structure of the upcoming talks. 

In addition, the parties agreed on steps to quickly implement the four recommendations of the European Commission and to start a "screening" process, which will be followed by meetings of the government team and representatives of the European Commission's Directorate General  on the enlargement negotiations.  

Stefanishyna also discussed with the EU Commissioner the preparation of a negotiating framework.

Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna told how Ukraine's European integration is progressing14.01.24, 00:47 • 93292 views

Oliver Verghese also confirmed on his Facebook page that they had discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU.

According to him, a draft negotiation framework is currently being prepared.

Recall

During its summit on December 14-15, 2023, the European Council decided to start negotiations with Ukraine on EU accession and instructed the EU Council to formulate the framework conditions for such negotiations as soon as Ukraine has implemented all the recommendations of the European Commission in the process of EU enlargement.

