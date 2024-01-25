Stefanishyna discusses with European Commissioner the start of Ukraine's negotiations with the EU

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna met with EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Oliver Verhey. The Ukrainian official said this on her page on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

According to Stefanishyna, the meeting with Varghese was about the structure of the upcoming talks.

In addition, the parties agreed on steps to quickly implement the four recommendations of the European Commission and to start a "screening" process, which will be followed by meetings of the government team and representatives of the European Commission's Directorate General on the enlargement negotiations.

Stefanishyna also discussed with the EU Commissioner the preparation of a negotiating framework.

Oliver Verghese also confirmed on his Facebook page that they had discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU.

According to him, a draft negotiation framework is currently being prepared.

Recall

During its summit on December 14-15, 2023, the European Council decided to start negotiations with Ukraine on EU accession and instructed the EU Council to formulate the framework conditions for such negotiations as soon as Ukraine has implemented all the recommendations of the European Commission in the process of EU enlargement.