Steel production in Ukraine increased by 25% in April

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81400 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107398 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150251 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154288 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250534 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174192 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165445 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226008 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40045 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32007 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64386 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32538 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58475 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250534 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226008 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212066 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237808 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224604 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81400 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58475 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64386 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112946 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113843 views
Steel production in Ukraine increased by 25% in April

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12470 views

Ukrainian steelmakers increased production of iron by 25%, steel by 33%, and rolled products by 30.5% in April compared to the same period last year.

In the first four months of 2024, Ukrainian metallurgical enterprises increased production of iron by 25%, steel by 33%, and rolled products by 30.5% compared to the same period last year. This was reported by the Ukrmetallurgprom association, UNN reports.

Details 

Comparing steel production in April 2024 to April last year, the growth was 24.5%. Pig iron production increased by 9.7% compared to April 2023, and rolled steel production by 19.9%. 

Total pig iron production by Ukrainian steel mills in the first four months of the year amounted to 2.19 million tons. As for steel and rolled products, the figures amounted to 2.40 million tons and 1.97 million tons, respectively. 

April's figures show an increase in production rates. Thus, pig iron production reached 596.9 thousand tons (+11% compared to March), steel production amounted to 714.7 thousand tons (+17%), and rolled metal production increased to 584.3 thousand tons (+20%).

EU suspends duties on US steel until March 202520.12.23, 00:01 • 26850 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Economy

Contact us about advertising