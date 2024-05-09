Steel production in Ukraine increased by 25% in April

In the first four months of 2024, Ukrainian metallurgical enterprises increased production of iron by 25%, steel by 33%, and rolled products by 30.5% compared to the same period last year. This was reported by the Ukrmetallurgprom association, UNN reports.

Details

Comparing steel production in April 2024 to April last year, the growth was 24.5%. Pig iron production increased by 9.7% compared to April 2023, and rolled steel production by 19.9%.

Total pig iron production by Ukrainian steel mills in the first four months of the year amounted to 2.19 million tons. As for steel and rolled products, the figures amounted to 2.40 million tons and 1.97 million tons, respectively.

April's figures show an increase in production rates. Thus, pig iron production reached 596.9 thousand tons (+11% compared to March), steel production amounted to 714.7 thousand tons (+17%), and rolled metal production increased to 584.3 thousand tons (+20%).

