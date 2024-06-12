Stealing up to a ton of fuel at a time: Ukrzaliznytsia employees exposed in Poltava region

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 41206 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135280 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140594 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231871 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169307 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162457 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147120 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216003 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112855 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202740 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Actual
Stealing up to a ton of fuel at a time: Ukrzaliznytsia employees exposed in Poltava region

Stealing up to a ton of fuel at a time: Ukrzaliznytsia employees exposed in Poltava region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13402 views

Employees of the regional branch of Ukrzaliznytsia in Poltava region, including train drivers, drivers and assistant drivers, were caught stealing diesel fuel worth UAH 500,000 from locomotives using a carefully thought-out scheme.

In Poltava region, employees of one of the regional branches of Ukrzaliznytsia were caught stealing fuel from locomotives worth half a million hryvnias.  The defendants include a train assembler, drivers, and assistant drivers. This was reported by the press service of the National Police, UNN reports .

Reportedly, a train assembler, a driver, and his assistant developed a step-by-step scheme to  steal diesel fuel from locomotives. They involved several of their colleagues in the scheme. 

Law enforcement officers found out that the offenders were dumping fuel on the territory of a railway station near the city of Kremenchuk. They took enhanced conspiracy measures: they used radio stations, communicated exclusively through messengers, and deployed so-called "tricksters" on the routes to ensure that no one noticed the illegal actions.

The group members could steal up to one ton of fuel from the locomotives at a time. They would then take it by car to storage facilities, such as garages and utility rooms, owned by the defendants. They then sold the stolen fuel in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava region.

Kyiv detains Ukrzaliznytsia official who extorted bribes from entrepreneurs13.05.24, 17:53 • 17998 views

The three suspects were detained while the locomotive was being drained of fuel. 

The law enforcement also conducted 22 searches in the offenders' offices, residences, garages and cars. They seized 1.5 tons of fuel, train routes, bank cards, mobile phones, fuel theft equipment, a car used to transport the stolen goods, and "draft" records.

Law enforcement officers documented 21 cases of fuel theft. The amount of damage caused to JSC Ukrzaliznytsia reaches UAH 500,000

- the National Police said.

The police served five participants of the fraud with a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 191 (Misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for up to eight years in prison.

Currently, the court has imposed custody as a measure of restraint on three suspects with the right to be released on bail in excess of UAH 242,000 each. As for two more, the motions are being considered. Further measures are being taken to establish the full range of persons involved in the criminal activity in order to bring them to justice. 

Embezzlement of UAH 5 million for the purchase of PCR tests for Ukrzaliznytsia: 7 people will be tried02.05.24, 12:55 • 17152 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

