Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2848 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93003 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105444 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121396 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190169 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234306 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143735 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181818 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

State Department on explosions in Crimea: Ukraine minimizes civilian casualties, not comparable to Russia's actions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 55085 views

The U.S. State Department said that Ukraine's offensive operations "minimize the risk of civilian casualties". This is how Assistant Secretary of State John Bass commented on the strike on Crimea on June 23.

State Department on explosions in Crimea: Ukraine minimizes civilian casualties, not comparable to Russia's actions

The U.S. State Department said that Ukraine in its offensive operations "minimizes the threat of civilian casualties". This is how Assistant Secretary of State John Bass commented on the strike on temporarily occupied Crimea on June 23, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

When asked by Voice of America about the strike in Sevastopol with allegedly American-made missiles, where, according to Russia, more than 150 people were injured, the State Department spokesperson said that there is a big contrast between the casualties caused by Ukrainian attacks and Russian shelling.

"With regard to the reports of civilian casualties in Crimea, the United States deeply regrets the loss of any civilian life, any innocent lives lost during the conflict. I can't speak to the veracity of Moscow's accusations, but if they are true in this case, I think it's important to emphasize that we see Ukraine using its offensive capabilities," said Blinken's political assistant.

Bass emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces "have taken significant steps to minimize the threat of civilian casualties, and this is in marked contrast to the nature of Russia's brutal war from day one.

According to him, it is impossible to compare Russia's loss of civilian life with the loss of Ukrainian lives as a result of Russian air strikes on hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure.

Here, he said, "there is a huge gap that demonstrates the brutality of Russia's ongoing war.

State Department comments on explosions in Sevastopol25.06.24, 03:01 • 29519 views

The U.S. Department of Defense also responded to Russia's threats to retaliate for the strike on Crimea allegedly with U.S.-made ATACMS missiles.

On Monday, June 24, the Pentagon said that Ukraine makes its own decisions about which targets to choose in its military operations.

"Ukraine makes its own targeting decisions and conducts its own military operations," said Pentagon spokesman Major Charlie Dietz.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World