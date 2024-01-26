State Department: If the U.S. fails to provide assistance, there will be tangible consequences, and the Ukrainian people will ultimately suffer

The United States does not have any source of funding to help Ukraine without the US Congress voting on a new aid package. If there is no decision, there will be tangible consequences, and ultimately the Ukrainian people and their efforts to fight Russian aggression will suffer. This was stated by Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel during a briefing on January 25, UNN reports.

There is no magic pot of money, and our expectation and our hope is that Congress is able to move as swiftly and expeditiously as possible so we can continue fulfilling our commitment to support our Ukrainian partners throughout this. That of course means in the security space, it means economically, it means in the humanitarian area as well, and while I don’t have any specific metrics to offer you, there are – there will be real, legitimate, tangible impacts if we’re not able to get this done. And ultimately the Ukrainian people and their efforts to fight against Russian aggression will be what suffers - Patel said.

Recall

In December, the US Senate blocked a bill to provide billions of dollars in security assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

It has been reported that the US Congress will return to the issue of aid to Ukraine only in January 2024.