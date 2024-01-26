ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103118 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113455 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143743 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140278 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177657 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172186 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284800 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178290 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167300 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148884 views

State Department: If the U.S. fails to provide assistance, there will be tangible consequences, and the Ukrainian people will ultimately suffer

State Department: If the U.S. fails to provide assistance, there will be tangible consequences, and the Ukrainian people will ultimately suffer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40746 views

The United States has no funding sources to help Ukraine without a vote in Congress on a new aid package, said Vedant Patel, deputy spokesman for the US State Department. He warned that inaction could have significant consequences.

The United States does not have any source of funding to help Ukraine without the US Congress voting on a new aid package. If there is no decision, there will be tangible consequences, and ultimately the Ukrainian people and their efforts to fight Russian aggression will suffer. This was stated by Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel during a briefing on January 25, UNN reports.

There is no magic pot of money, and our expectation and our hope is that Congress is able to move as swiftly and expeditiously as possible so we can continue fulfilling our commitment to support our Ukrainian partners throughout this. That of course means in the security space, it means economically, it means in the humanitarian area as well, and while I don’t have any specific metrics to offer you, there are – there will be real, legitimate, tangible impacts if we’re not able to get this done. And ultimately the Ukrainian people and their efforts to fight against Russian aggression will be what suffers

- Patel said.

Recall

In December, the US Senate blocked a bill to provide billions of dollars in security assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

It has been reported that the US Congress will return to the issue of aid to Ukraine only in January 2024.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World

