Stabilization shutdowns will start earlier today – DTEK

"Today, stabilization shutdowns will start earlier. According to Ukrenergo's instructions, the schedules will be valid from 11:00 to 23:00," DTEK writes.

Due to power outages and water supply disruptions caused by attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, there is a critical risk of outbreaks of infectious diseases such as viral hepatitis A, gastroenterocolitis and possibly cholera, warns Ukraine's Health Minister Viktor Lyashko.

