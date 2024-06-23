Stabilization shutdowns will start earlier today – DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
According to Ukrenergo's instructions, DTEK announced that stabilization power outages will begin earlier today, with schedules running from 11:00 to 23:00.
"Today, stabilization shutdowns will start earlier. According to Ukrenergo's instructions, the schedules will be valid from 11:00 to 23:00," DTEK writes.
Recall
Due to power outages and water supply disruptions caused by attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, there is a critical risk of outbreaks of infectious diseases such as viral hepatitis A, gastroenterocolitis and possibly cholera, warns Ukraine's Health Minister Viktor Lyashko.
