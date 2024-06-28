Sri Lanka demands compensation from Russia for the deaths of its citizens in the war against Ukraine

A delegation from Sri Lanka, which visited Russia on June 27-28, called on the aggressor country to pay compensation for the deaths of its citizens in the war against Ukraine and called on Russia to allow its citizens to return home. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, UNN reports.

Details

According to the ministry, the country's delegation visited Russia on June 27-28, where it held talks with Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The topic of the meeting was Sri Lankans fighting for Russia against Ukraine.

In particular, the negotiations concerned the payment of compensation for the 17 Sri Lankans killed and wounded in the war against Ukraine.

Sri Lanka also demanded early termination of contracts and settlement of the issue of financial support for citizens still at war.

In addition, Sri Lanka has proposed the establishment of a joint working committee, which would include officials from both sides, to meet regularly to address the issues and concerns of Sri Lankans.

Recall

In May, it was reported that Sri Lanka was planning to send a delegation to Russia to investigate hundreds of citizens fighting against Ukraine on the side of the Russian army.