NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 65155 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 73276 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 94498 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 174903 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 220728 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136160 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364383 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180713 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149081 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197642 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Sri Lanka demands compensation from Russia for the deaths of its citizens in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20694 views

Sri Lanka is demanding compensation from Russia for the deaths and injuries of its citizens in the war against Ukraine and calls for its citizens to be allowed to return home from the conflict zone.

Sri Lanka demands compensation from Russia for the deaths of its citizens in the war against Ukraine

A delegation from Sri Lanka, which visited Russia on June 27-28, called on the aggressor country to pay compensation for the deaths of its citizens in the war against Ukraine and called on Russia to allow its citizens to return home. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, UNN reports.

Details

According to the ministry, the country's delegation visited Russia on June 27-28, where it held talks with Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The topic of the meeting was Sri Lankans fighting for Russia against Ukraine.

In particular, the negotiations concerned the payment of compensation for the 17 Sri Lankans killed and wounded in the war against Ukraine.

Sri Lanka also demanded early termination of contracts and settlement of the issue of financial support for citizens still at war.

In addition, Sri Lanka has proposed the establishment of a joint working committee, which would include officials from both sides, to meet regularly to address the issues and concerns of Sri Lankans.

Recall

In May, it was reported that Sri Lanka was planning to send a delegation to Russia to investigate hundreds of citizens fighting against Ukraine on the side of the Russian army.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Ukraine
