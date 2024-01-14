Special ambulances to serve defenders and veterans in Odesa region

The NGO "Nashi Cheremushky" handed over a modern Sprinter Daimler 1313 ambulance to the CNP "Multidisciplinary Hospital for Veterans" of the OOR, reports UNN.

Details

The ambulance was handed over with the assistance of Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, and the Department of Health. The vehicle was handed over by Oleksandr Kharlov, deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

The ambulance will be useful for transporting Ukrainian defenders who are undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in a veterans' hospital.