Special ambulances to serve defenders and veterans in Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
The NGO Nashi Cheremushky has donated a modern ambulance to the Odesa Veterans Hospital, equipped to help recovering Ukrainian soldiers.
The NGO "Nashi Cheremushky" handed over a modern Sprinter Daimler 1313 ambulance to the CNP "Multidisciplinary Hospital for Veterans" of the OOR, reports UNN.
Details
The ambulance was handed over with the assistance of Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, and the Department of Health. The vehicle was handed over by Oleksandr Kharlov, deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.
The ambulance will be useful for transporting Ukrainian defenders who are undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in a veterans' hospital.
The vehicle is fully equipped with medical equipment to save our soldiers, who sacrifice their health every day for the future of our country.