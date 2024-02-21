ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Spanish airline Vueling has introduced a "fly by face" system: passengers are offered to show their faces instead of tickets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31957 views

The Spanish airline Vueling has introduced a face recognition system called fly by face, which allows passengers to board an airplane by showing their face instead of a boarding pass.

In Spain, Vueling has introduced a face recognition system to replace boarding passes for passengers. The "fly by face" system is already operating at five Aena airports in Barcelona. How it works was investigated by the Spanish ON ECONOMIA, reports UNN.

Details

Vueling's facial recognition system is already in operation at the airports of Barcelona, Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Menorca, and Ibiza.

In addition, the airline announced  the installation of a similar tool at Tenerife North and Gran Canaria airports in the coming weeks.

The airline claims that this implementation will allow for faster boarding. After all, thanks to the new system, passengers do not need to take out their documents and show their boarding passes. After passing the first security check, biometric control confirms the identity of each passenger.

Spain to hand over M113 armored vehicles, generators, air defense components and other equipment to Ukraine15.02.24, 21:49 • 30501 view

The company noted that this system allows their passengers to "go through the entire journey," from security checks to the plane, without having to take out and present their documents or boarding pass.

The new technology not only speeds up boarding, but also improves security from the moment the traveler checks in. The latter can be done through online check-in or at airport counters before departure.

Customers only have to register once, and for subsequent flights they can activate their account after completing the registration. However, as with other identity control systems, the information has an expiration date and will need to be updated from time to time.

"Media claim to identify shot dead man in Spain as Russian pilot Kuzminov by fingerprints20.02.24, 14:09 • 27236 views

Optional

The system was implemented following a pilot test launched in cooperation with Aena two years ago with the airline's passengers on the Barcelona-Malaga route.

However, Vueling notes that technological innovations are always an "additional opportunity" for the traveler, and not an obligation.

We are not going to replace the usual airport cycle, meaning that anyone who wants to come up to the counter and talk to a company assistant will be able to do so. 

 ," said Javier Alvarez, CIO of Vueling.

Vueling's innovation manager recalled that passengers had initial concerns about the introduction of check-in kiosks, but now "most passengers use them" because they avoid queuing at the counter.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies

