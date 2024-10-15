Sources: 18 DPRK soldiers have already fled from positions on the border of Bryansk and Kursk regions
Kyiv • UNN
18 North Korean soldiers have already escaped from their positions on the border of the Bryansk and Kursk regions of Russia. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by his own sources.
Details
Addendum
Sources of UNN reported that Russia is forming a "special Buryat battalion" staffed by North Korean citizens. The estimated number of personnel is up to three thousand people. It was reported that this battalion could probably be deployed near Kursk and Suji.