Some residents of Zaporizhzhia are considering leaving the city - RMA

Many residents of Zaporizhzhia are considering moving to safer places because of the constant shelling, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Residents are nervous, we see that a large number of Zaporizhzhia residents are considering leaving for safer places - Fedorov said.

According to him, the RMA and the military are trying to find a solution to reduce the number of Russian attacks on the KABs.

Recall

Russian troops carried out 393 attacks on 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region over the day, including 26 enemy air strikes, 16 people were wounded in the attack on Zaporizhzhia.