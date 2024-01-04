Soldiers of the "Offensive Guard" will provide stabilization measures in the de-occupied territories after the war

After the end of the full-scale war, the "Offensive Guard" will provide stabilization measures in the de-occupied territories. This was stated by Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko in an interview with a telethon, quoted by the Interior Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

Klymenko noted that after the war is over, the National Guard, border guards and police from the Offensive Guard brigades will be able to work and carry out stabilization measures in the territories liberated from Russian occupation.

10,000 police officers, border guards, and members of the National Guard will be able to ensure the establishment of the Ukrainian government in the de-occupied territories. In particular, servicemen of the State Border Guard Service will stand on the borders of our country and guard the borders. - Klymenko emphasized.

According to him, all 9 assault brigades of the "Offensive Guard" are currently deployed on the eastern and southern frontlines, performing combat missions as part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Addendum

Klymenko statedthat if the situation in Ukraine develops in a way that requires police officers to take up arms, they will do so.