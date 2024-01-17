Slovak PM considers Orban's remarks on the EU budget "rational and reasonable"

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102914 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113323 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143582 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140162 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177610 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172167 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284722 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178286 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167298 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148881 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 32731 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 36061 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 46571 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 66189 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 32328 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 102914 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284722 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251956 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237042 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262223 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 66189 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143582 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107413 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107371 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123444 views
Slovak PM considers Orban's remarks on the EU budget "rational and reasonable"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20197 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has supported his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban's remarks on the EU budget, calling them "rational and reasonable"

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico considers his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban's remarks on the EU budget and aid to Ukraine "rational and reasonable," Fox News reports, UNN writes.

We have listened very carefully to the proposals that the prime minister (Orban) ... has already put forward regarding the revision of the budget and assistance to Ukraine, and I repeat that we consider them rational and reasonable 

- Fico said.

Addendum

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that in order to provide the assistance Ukraine needs, it must be done in a way that does not harm the EU budget.  We want to provide financial assistance to Ukraine outside the EU budget, he said during a press conference with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in Budapest.

In turn, Robert Fico added that Slovakia and Hungary share the same opinion on the future of the EU and the war in Ukraine. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

