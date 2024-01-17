Slovak PM considers Orban's remarks on the EU budget "rational and reasonable"

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico considers his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban's remarks on the EU budget and aid to Ukraine "rational and reasonable," Fox News reports, UNN writes.

We have listened very carefully to the proposals that the prime minister (Orban) ... has already put forward regarding the revision of the budget and assistance to Ukraine, and I repeat that we consider them rational and reasonable - Fico said.

Addendum

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that in order to provide the assistance Ukraine needs, it must be done in a way that does not harm the EU budget. We want to provide financial assistance to Ukraine outside the EU budget, he said during a press conference with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in Budapest.

In turn, Robert Fico added that Slovakia and Hungary share the same opinion on the future of the EU and the war in Ukraine.