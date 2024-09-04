Six ministers are expected to be dismissed: MP tells about the agenda of today's Rada meeting

Six ministers and the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine are expected to be dismissed at today's session of the Verkhovna Rada. The relevant committees are currently meeting to approve the dismissal of the officials. This was reported by UNN with reference to MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Details

According to Zheleznyak, today the parliamentary committees are to approve the dismissal of the ministers, and then a vote will be held in the parliamentary hall. MP Honcharenko reports that the committees are already meeting, but in most cases, the ministers who wrote the letters of resignation simply did not attend the meetings of the relevant committees

Zheleznyak added that the agenda for today is as follows:

dismissal of the head of the SPFU, Vitaliy Koval;

dismissal of Iryna Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories;

Olga Stefanishyna's dismissal from the post of Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine;

dismissal of Ruslan Strilets from the post of Minister of Environmental Protection;

dismissal of Denys Maliuska from the post of Minister of Justice;

dismissal of Dmytro Kuleba from the post of Foreign Minister;

dismissal of Oleksandr Kamyshyn as Minister for Strategic Industries.

"Then today, the Servant faction and the formal nomination of the candidate + the president submits a new Foreign Minister. Tomorrow, the appointment will be made accordingly," Zheleznyak added.

Recall

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, has announced large-scale changes in the government. New ministers are expected to be dismissed and appointed, with the final list to be determined at a faction meeting on September 4.