Since the beginning of the year, the state Customs Service has revealed violations worth UAH 10.8 billion

From January to May 2024, the state customs service of Ukraine revealed 4,265 violations of customs rules totaling UAH 10.8 billion, which is almost 2.4 times more compared to the same period in 2023. This is reported by UNN with reference to the state Customs Service.

In 1,180 cases of violations of customs rules, items of offenses worth almost UAH 141 million were temporarily seized, in particular:

- industrial goods worth about UAH 84.2 million;

- food products worth more than UAH 25.4 million;

- vehicles worth UAH 30 million;

- currency in the amount of UAH 1.6 million.

In 1,454 cases of violations of customs rules, including cases from previous periods, Customs imposed administrative fines in the amount of UAH 32 million, from which fines in the amount of UAH 36 million were collected.

According to the results of judicial review of cases, including those initiated in previous periods, penalties (confiscation of goods and fines) were imposed in the amount of more than UAH 650 million.

Recall

Kiev customs prevented the import to Ukraine of 19 tons of fabric worth UAH 3 million, which was produced at the factories of a textile company in Russia. This company is known for producing fabrics commissioned by the Russian Defense Ministry, among others.